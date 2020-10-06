Shortness of breath, cough and headaches -- these are some of the main symptoms of COVID-19, but they're also some of the lingering effects of the virus. These are symptoms that people experience after they've made their initial recovery.
COVID-19 isn't only an upper respiratory disease – the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it can also affect other organs in your body, just like the heart. The Mayo Clinic says imaging tests taken months after recovery from COVID-19 have shown lasting damage to the heart muscle, which could increase the risk for heart failure or complications in the future. COVID-19 can also cause long-standing damage to the tiny air sacs in your lungs, which can lead to long term breathing problems. It can also affect young people – causing strokes and seizures.
Dr. David French, with Baptist Health Medical group in Eddyville says he's seen a lot of patients suffering through these long-term effects. He's also seen some patients who have recovered, but later develop symptoms they've never had before.
“Of course, when you have COVID acutely, you may be fatigued and dehydrated, but subsequently after 2-3 weeks you still can have confusion,” Dr. French said. “[It’s] what they call brain fog, where you can't think straight, a little disoriented. That’s in addition to worrying about the longstanding things like stroke and seizures.”
Dr. French says a lot of these symptoms that develop could be from the inflammation that's caused by the virus – but the recovery outcome can be difficult to predict. It is important to remember that those who get COVID-19 can recover – but you should still do your part in keeping yourself and those around you safe by wearing a mask, keeping a distance, and washing your hands.