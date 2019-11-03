PADUCAH— Local Doctor Wally Olson Montgomery passed away early Sunday morning following a brief illness.
Dr. Montgomery was very involved in his community. He served as President of the McCracken County Chapter of the American College of Surgeons, as well as Medical Staff President of Lourdes Hospital in 1973 and of Western Baptist Hospital in 1978.
Dr. Montgomery was a retired Colonel U.S.A.R. with 26 years of service.
He was also a longstanding member of the McCracken County Board of Public Health, serving as chairman, according to his Milner and Orr obituary.
Serves will be held at Immanuel Baptist Church, where Dr. Montgomery was a deacon for 51 years.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m.- 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7.
Family and friends can also visit starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 8, leading up to the funeral services, which will begin at 11 a.m.
Read Dr. Montgomery's full obituary here.