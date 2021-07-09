PADUCAH — COVID-19 stopped millions of women from getting early detection screenings for breast cancer, according to a new CDC study.
West Kentucky doctors' offices are also reporting the same decline in 2020 mammography screenings.
For many doctor's offices in the region, breast cancer awareness month has turned into breast cancer awareness year. A record number of women missed or skipped their annual mammograms last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"March, April, and May the mamo units were down," said Mercy Health Lourdes General Surgeon Dr. Daniel Howard. "They were all closed, so no one was getting elective mammograms."
Howard specializes in breast cancer patients and works in the Mercy Health Lourdes Women's Center. The women's center saw a 12.5% decline in mammography screenings in 2020 compared to 2019. Office staff in the women's center, and primary care physician offices are on the phone all day telling patients to come in for their mammograms this year.
"You want to find the breast cancers when they are smaller for several reasons," Howard said. "One, smaller breast cancer you get better results. You get better cure. You get a better cosmetic result, because you don't have to take out as much breast tissue."
The center's 2021 screening numbers are up 28% from this time last year. For the women who come in to get screened, and find out they have breast cancer, the work to find them a treatment plan starts immediately. Mercy Health Lourdes said Dr. Howard is the first doctor in west Kentucky to start using a new anesthetic tool to make breast surgery more comfortable for patients.
"This particular technique has much less cardiovascular risk, much less pulmonary risk. They just snooze quietly while you do your operations, and when they wake up they're like, 'Hey, can we go to Cracker Barrel?'" Howard said.
The anesthesia is known as a pectoralis block or pecs block. The nerve block provides pain relief throughout the surgery and for days afterward. The nerve absorbs the medication and when it’s numb, it can’t send pain signals to the brain, Howard said.
So if you have a woman you love in your life, call them right now and remind them to go get their mammogram. The American Cancer Society recommends women start talking to their doctors about annual breast cancer screenings in their 40s.