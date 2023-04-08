UNION CITY, TN - It's prom season for high schoolers in Wynne, Arkansas, but after an EF-3 tornado struck at the end of March, a dance is the last thing on students' minds.
However, one business decided to give back by donating prom dresses and shoes to help those impacted by the storm.
Joann's of Tennessee is all about providing dresses for girls to have unforgettable experiences.
Now, the Union City, Tennessee, store hopes to give students at Wynne High School in Arkansas a prom they won't forget.
"We're a firm believer in business that if you give from the heart, it will come back to you and it will come back to your business and we're truly doing it from our heart," said Paige Dennis, the owner of Joann's of Tennessee.
One Wynne High School alumna decided to collect and distribute dresses to girls impacted by the storm.
Joann's gave away more than 50 dresses along with shoes. According to Dennis, dresses at her store start at $300.
"Whether it be the flooding in Waverly or Mayfield's destruction, we wanted to jump back in and give back and help the community of Wynne, Arkansas, and help our customers," said Dennis.
Dennis said she wants to help students have something to look forward to amid the storm's aftermath, especially as they're worried about food, shelter and other basic needs.
"If we can help them take their mind off what's going on in their community, and feel good about themselves and enjoy their prom at the same time, that's what we want to do," said Dennis.
All Dennis wants is to give the girls a spark of home through these dresses.
The dress distribution happened Saturday afternoon. Dennis says if you have a gently used dress, you can drop it off at Joann's on April 10 and 11. If it's not selected, Dennis says she'll donate the dresses to a local thrift store.