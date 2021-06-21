PADUCAH— You may have noticed you're paying more for gas, groceries, and other items.
The U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics reports consumer prices have been on the rise since January. The latest consumer index reports say all goods have increased by about 5% The consumer price index measures the change in prices paid by you for goods and services.
"If you're thinking about buying a house, well you're going to have to pay more," Eran Guse, an associate professor of economics at Murray State University, said. "That can be problematic. If you're thinking about buying a new car you're going to have to pay more."
Gas prices alone are up 56% since this time last year.
Guse said the negative economic impact of the pandemic forced congress to inject money into the economy. As a result billions of dollars in stimulus money were sent to Americans.
Mahmoud Haddad, a professor of finance at the University of Tennessee at Martin, said that's one reason why you're paying more.
"Prices go up usually because people have demand for the product because they have too much money," Haddad said.
Guse agreed, and said the rise in prices was expected due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"There's no real magic fix from this and the problem is that it's something that we couldn't avoid," Guse said.
Both professors said don't hold off on buying goods in hopes prices go down.
"I think we have to buy and live our lives without being too much worried about it because, and individual or most of us can not do much about it because we have to live," Haddad said.
Haddad said another reason prices are going up is because of wage increases. Many employers are increasing pay for workers so consumers are paying on the back end.
Guse is worried inflation will also continue to rise.
"We're looking at the possibility of inflation back in the 1970s and so I'm worried about that," Guse said. "And when we try to fix inflation in the 1970s what happened? We had two recessions in the early 80s."
The bottom line is to expect to pay more pretty much wherever you go.