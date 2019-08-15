Watch again

MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — A new monthly fee on electric bills to increase funding for 911 response: That was the proposal in the Marshall County Fiscal Court meeting on Aug. 6. The exact dollar amount of the fee has not been decided yet.

The Tribune-Courier reports it could be between $4 and $7 per electric box in the county. They estimated there are 21,000 boxes throughout Marshall County, and a $7 fee on each meter would generate almost $2 million a year. But numbers given to the Tribune-Courier say the operating budget for the E-911 Center is only $825,000.

That ordinance reads, in part: "Whereas, the Marshall County Fiscal Court desires for those electricity providers to have an ability to receive reasonable compensation for their efforts in collecting fees on electric meters/bills for Marshall County 911."

Jackson Purchase CEO Greg Grissom spoke against the ordinance at the fiscal court meeting Thursday.

"Where does it stop? If we collect school tax, if we collect 911 fees, if we collect, what's next? At the end of the day, we become a collection agency. And that is fundamentally not what a cooperative is about." said Grissom.

I stopped by Marshall County Judge Executive Kevin Neal's office to speak with him about the ordinance, but he was held up in meetings. His office said they would send a video statement, but we never received one. The second reading of the ordinance to determine the exact amount of the monthly fee will be next Tuesday.