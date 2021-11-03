PADUCAH– This September, the City of Paducah partnered with Kentucky League of Cities (KLC) to celebrate City Government Month in Kentucky. As part of the celebration, the City of Paducah invited local elementary school students to send pictures or letters to Mayor George Bray.
Sixty-one students in kindergarten through second grade sent the mayor a drawing of their favorite thing in Paducah, and 124 third through fifth graders wrote Mayor Bray a letter that started with the phrase "I will make a difference in my community by..."
"These letters and drawings show so much thoughtfulness from our local youth," said Mayor Bray. "I also want to thank the teachers who taught these students about civics and being good neighbors and helped them put their thoughts on paper for us to enjoy. It shows that we have incredible youth in the city who will be future community leaders.”
To see the mayor read and answer several of the letters, click here. The video also displays the 61 drawings sent to the mayors office.