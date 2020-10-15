Everyone has different ambitions, dreams and personalities. All of these things set you apart from others — but it takes a special kind of person to work in front lines as an emergency nurse. They have passion, grit, and grace. Whether they're putting on their scrubs to get ready for their hospital emergency room shift, or getting a call to report to the scene of a wreck and get in their helicopter — emergency nurses are working to save your life.
As a part of Emergency Nurses Appreciation Week, we want to share with you the hard work some of these nurses are doing every day in our own community.
"You're able to be that person on their worst day they come in, you're able to be that person that comforts and helps in every aspect of what they're going through,” ER nurse, Austin Wright said. His job is more to him to him than taking care of people, it's about being there for people. Sometimes, that's all you need.
In the emergency room, things can change within seconds.
“It's something different every time you turn around,” ER Nurse, Charlestyn Beard, said. “It's fun and you have to be on your toes, and you have to be on your game.” Beard says she got into nursing after spending a lot of time in the hospital herself after being sick. She knows how important it is to care for people the way you want to be cared about.
“Nothing can prepare you for how to take care of the whole scenario,” Beard said. “You just have to do it to the best of your abilities and hope that you can make a positive impact.”
That positive impact leaves a ripple effect through our community. From the emergency room hallways, to the emergency room in the sky, AirEvac.
“I was raised by a paramedic and a nurse. So I had no choice, I chose both!” For flight nurse, Emily Mayfield, helping people is in her blood. She was born and bred to be a nurse. As soon as she graduated high school, she started working in EMS as a paramedic, then as an ER nurse, and now for AirEvac Lifeteam 157.
“This has always been a dream of mine, to be on the helicopter,” Mayfield said. “Looking back 10 years ago, when I was on an ambulance and hearing that helicopter come in, those people that were coming there, we're saving me. And now, I'm the person who is able to take my skills and education and experience and add to a part of the team. This is definitely what I was meant to do.”
Mayfield’s co-worker, emergency flight nurse Andrew Misker knows what that calling is like. He's a retired veteran, and has been an emergency nurse for more than 20 years, always looking for the next challenge.
“Our overwhelming desire, our overwhelming priority is to improve this patient whatever is going on is to make this patient better and so that's what drives us and that's why I love working for AirEvac,” Misker said. “The times of high stress are not in the aircraft for me, that's the easy part, not easy, it's never easy, but that's what I do that's what I like to do,”
A lot of people know them as heroes, but they see it as their job. They're here to help us, give us the care we need, and save our life if we ever need it. We appreciate our emergency nurses today, and every day.