WATER VALLEY, KY — The summer months can mean camps like swimming, fishing, and hunting.
But for some kids, that can be hard. Especially, if your parent was a veteran or first responder who was injured or killed while serving.
One local event is helping these kids.
The Hero's Hunt gives kids whose parents or families were wounded or killed as servicemen or first responders a chance to connect in a fun way.
It's an opportunity to hunt and make memories with kids.
In 2006, Eric Frazier was in Iraq riding a Humvee. The vehicle struck an IED, and Frazier made it out alive but not without a price.
"Course I lost both my legs due to that, numerous other injuries, broke my jaw, broke my back and my left arm," said Frazier. "Lacerated liver and kidney, so quite an extensive list of injuries."
Frazier says his injuries have prevented him from taking his kids to do the things that kids like to do, like hunt.
But last year, he got to participate in the Hero's Hunt with his stepson.
Organizers say Frazier is the reason why they do what they do.
"Just a way we can give back to them that we can never repay what they've given to us and our country, but just a little way we can say thank you," said Dustin Basham, who's on the board for the event.
Kids from all over the country come for the event - from Kentucky, Alabama, Michigan, and last year, even New Mexico.
"It's more about making memories than anything," said Micah Seavers, the organizer for Hero's Hunt. "Giving them some time with their child and or grandchild or whatever the family member is, it gives them a chance to make some memories and just kind of enjoy the outdoors."
Those memories are what's motivating Frazier to participate again. This year, he's bringing his daughter.
"To be able to get in there with my child and to be able to give them a little bit better hunting experience than what I could on my own out in the woods out here is very, very, nice," said Frazier.
The camp costs about $2,500 per child, which includes travel expenses, food and lodging. It takes place from October 6th to the 10th. It's by registration only and space is limited.