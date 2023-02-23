PADUCAH — Nearly 13,000 Black Americans were diagnosed with HIV in 2020. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, that's almost half of the 30,000 total cases nationwide.
To close out Black History Month, several local organizations are coming together for "An Evening of Excellence" in honor of Black HIV awareness.
The event will include live entertainment, food and fun. The most important part is the education.
LivWell Community Health Services will be there to talk about HIV in 2023.
Advancements in medicine can make it undetectable, but first it needs to be diagnosed.
Rafiel Banks-Nailing got a call no one wants to get.
“I got a phone call that said your cousin is near death. He has very bad pneumonia,” says Nailing.
His cousin actually died as a result of complications of HIV.
He says it was kept secret for more than 10 years because of the stigma surrounding the virus.
That stigma still persists today.
“I've tried to get people to come out and tell their story. They don't want to be judged,” Nailing says.
His cousin is the inspiration for this event on Sunday. It’s being held to honor those lost to HIV.
“We also are doing this event to show how far we've come with the resources, the science, with the medicines,” says Nailing.
Kyanna Parsons-Perez with LivWell, a nonprofit dedicated to HIV awareness and care, says progress has been made, but in the Black community, it's not enough.
At 42%, Black people are the demographic with the most new cases.
“We have a mistrust with the medical field. We don't trust doctors, so we're not getting tested. The education — we're not getting as much of the education,” Perez says.
LivWell's newest resource, its mobile testing unit, will be on site Sunday. If you want to get tested, just walk in. Once inside, they'll take you to one of two rooms where testing is quick, easy, free and completely anonymous.
But it's a little finger stick, like you check your iron or your sugar and you have your test results within five minute,” says Perez.
It could save your life.
Nailing hopes the event will serve as a judgment-free place to educate the next generation.
“If we don't choose to make this our first priority, it will always be in the background,” says Nailing.
LivWell says HIV is not specific to the LGBTQ community. In McCracken County, HIV is spread more by drug use and sharing needles than sexual activity.
An Evening of Excellence will be held Sunday night, Feb. 26 at the 1857 Hotel.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and admission is $5.
The flyer is below: