PADUCAH — School is almost back in session and it's about time to start preparing for the new school-year! Luckily, there are several upcoming back-to-school events planned in the Local 6 area where children and families can find resources to help get ready.
Franklin-Williamson County Positive Youth Development Action Team
Event: 5th annual Back to School Expo
When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 23, 2022
Where: Rent One Park - 1000 Miners Drive - Marion, IL 62959
They'll be giving out free backpacks, free school physicals, free haircuts, free eye-exams, free dental cleanings, free school physicals, and free immunizations. They'll also have a resource fair, food trucks, kids' consignment, games, and more!
The event is meant to foster healthy development and raise awareness of support services and access to care.
According to the FW-PYD, their goal is "to support and promote positive youth development in Franklin and Williamson County through prevention programs and services, networking and collaboration, and raising public awareness of resources devoted to the wellbeing of young people."
The Brook
Event: Back to School Bash
When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 30
Where: Southland Baptist Temple - 527 Yarbro Lane - Paducah, KY 42003
This event will have free school supplies, free haircuts and free food. They'll also have face painting, a photo booth, a bouncy house, a musical performance by Todd Belt, and more!
Lyon County Highschool
Event: Food giveaway
When: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Monday, July 18
Where: Lyon County Highschool - 209 Fairview Ave - Eddyville, KY
Lyon County Highschool will be giving out a 10-day supply of food and milk to Lyon County children.
Marshall County Highschool
Event: Back to school bash
When: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 30
Where: Reed Connor Memorial Gym, Marshall County Highschool
All Marshall County students K-12 are invited to the Marshall County Highschool back to school bash. Enrollment will be checked at the door, and students must be accompanied by an adult. They will have free school supplies available at this event.