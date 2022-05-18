CLINTON, KY — You might wear one while you're in the kitchen, and you may have even had one given to you, passed down through the generations. The apron is on full display and drawing attention inside the Hickman County Museum in Clinton, Kentucky.
A special May and June exhibit called Covering Hickman County displays more than 100 aprons donated on a temporary basis from families across Hickman County. This marks the museum's first new exhibit since the COVID-19 pandemic. The aprons include those worn by women, men and children, and are hand sewn.
Laura Poole with the Hickman County Museum says visitors will see aprons from fancy to functional.
"There are hostess aprons, there are waist aprons, there are aprons you do the laundry in, aprons that were worn in the general stores here. If you can think of it, there's an apron here for it," Poole said.
On Wednesday, third-graders from Hickman County Elementary School visited the museum to learn about the aprons. The children moved from room to room to look at the aprons, which are hanging from the staircase, the ceiling and displayed on mannequins. The exhibit showcases 103 aprons in total, including all colors, sizes, designs. And they come from all eras.
Volunteers made the initial phone calls to contact friends and family to donate the aprons on a temporary basis.
"And they just started pouring in. We had the first room here setup, and then that same day more came in, and then more came in and the Saturday before of the opening of this exhibit we had seven more aprons come in at the last minute," Poole said.
The museum is open to the public from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays, or by appointment by calling 270-994-5530. It's at 221 E Clay St. in Clinton, Kentucky. You can also like the nonprofit's Facebook page by clicking here.