MARTIN, TN - “Everything is possible, you just need to work hard and believe.” Those are words of wisdom from Anaïs Bocher, a French student studying abroad at a local university. She hasn’t let COVID-19 stand in the way of following her dreams while she’s in America.
“It’s the country of opportunity, especially in university,” Bocher said. Finally making it to America was a dream for Bocher and she was living her dreams.
“I felt like, you know, [being] in an American movie. I’ve seen a bunch of movies with American universities so it was really funny to recognize some stuff,” Bocher said. “The pom-pom girls, American football, all the American food,”
Normally, this time of year the University of Tennessee at Martin campus is full of students – talking about their weekend plans, stressing about finals and planning for graduation. The campus and classrooms are empty now, because of COVID-19.
“It’s a hard situation for everybody,” Bocher said.
As her dreams of living in American come to a screeching halt and her life is put on pause, Bochers’s home in France is on lockdown, as hospitals are treating almost 20,000 cases of COVID-19 and seeing more than 800 deaths.
“My parents are very, very stressed they called me every day and ask me are you okay,” Bocher said.
She’s worried for her family and friends and especially her grandma, who is at high risk.
“She’s 90 years old and even if she’s strong, she’s still a bit fragile,” Bocher said. Bocher personally knows what it’s like to be on the front lines helping patients, she is a certified nurse.
“I called my uncle who is a doctor, he’s working in Paris, and it’s really, really difficult. He’s having a lot of patients who are coming every day to the E.R.” Bocher said.
She says it’s not easy having her loved ones so far away. She’s planning on heading back to France in a couple weeks. While she’s there, she’s planning to use her skills as a nurse to help at a French hospital. She’s putting her life in America on pause, for now.
“I feel so welcomed here, so it’s hard for me to know that my friends and family are now having a hard time but I have a lot of people that listen to me here,” Bocher said.
Now, she has two homes. One in France, and one in America.
“Thank you America, you’ve brought me a lot. I will never forget you,” Bocher said.
Bocher is able to finish all of her classes online at the University of Tennessee at Martin. She’s due to graduate this semester.