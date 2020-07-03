PADUCAH -- People are coming together for the holiday weekend, which means you may be close to others, breathing each other's air, and possibly on each other's food.
Experts say can people stay safe while having a good time, by following CDC guidelines.
Purchase District Health Department's Public Health Director Kent Koster continues asking everyone to wear their masks and keep six feet apart to avoid COVID-19, especially now that up to 50 people can get together.
He said this holiday weekend, everyone cooking needs to take all precautions to also avoid food-borne illnesses and cross-contamination.
Sara Bradley is the chef and owner of Freight House in Paducah.
Bradley and her crew prepared food Friday morning for when they open later in the evening.
Freight House will be closed Saturday, so they cooked family-made meals for Independence Day weekend. They already sold out.
Bradley said, as you are making food for friends and family, you need to be safe.
" So when you feed everyone in your family or any of your friends, I suggest you feed them outside," said Bradley.
"You do the cooking in and let everyone eat outside."
The staff made everything in bulk like, including their seasonal special cornbread salad and pies, separating them for families.
Bradley suggests everyone cooking separate food, and find ways to do it creatively.
"If they're going to have cups, let them label them with fun markers that's a good way to do them," said Bradley.
"We recently had a really small birthday party for my daughter, she's one and, and we put everything on skewers, so there were no utensils to be used at all."
The chef said everything was either in single served containers or on a skewer, which made it a lot of fun.
Koster agrees. He also said you do not have to go to gatherings.
"If you do decide to go, you need to be very thoughtful of, 'How do I go into this situation and protect myself and others?'" said Koster.
Bradley also suggests preparing the food as early as you can.
"We’re down here all day, we start at 9 am every day, making everything fresh, and we don’t start service till 5, so all of that prep work happens early so that we can serve the food at a timely manner,"said Bradley.
"So do the same thing you know, prep out as much as you can before everybody gets there, and then that way you can clean up and you can enjoy the party.”
The chef said it is important that guests feel safe, eating food and safely enjoying Independence Day.
Koster suggests cooking food thoroughly to avoid food-borne illnesses.
He said to make sure to keep hot food hot and cold food cold.
Bradley said be mindful of cross-contamination, whether it is chicken, peanuts, or gluten.
Experts also suggest individually wrapping food to reduce the risk of COVID-19.