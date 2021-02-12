PADUCAH — It is important to make sure you're doing everything to keep your home safe and warm, as cold temperatures continue this weekend.
You want to begin monitoring your pipes Friday night. You also want to make sure you are not using an oven or gas stove-top to heat your home.
Griffin Plumbing and Piping Owner Trey Griffin gave tips on how to keep your pipes from freezing, like letting water from your faucets trickle.
"Your water, you need to turn on, let it run to a little trickle, where it's steady," said Griffin. Griffin Plumbing and Piping is at 1403 South 4th St. in Paducah.
Griffen said you need to leave your cabinets open as well, monitoring your pipes. "If it freezes, you need to know where your main shutoff is," he said.
There is more to keeping your home warm and safe. Atmos Energy spokeswoman Kay Coomes has a list of things for you to keep in mind, but this is one of the most important:
"If they smell gas, they need to act fast. You know, during this time there are a lot of potential ways that carbon monoxide could build up in a home," said Coomes. "So that is one of the things that we stress for our community."
Griffin said his business' salamander heaters are ready for the calls they will get about frozen pipes.
"We use these to thaw out lines on the river underneath houses. They run on diesel. They run on kerosene," said Griffin. "I would leave these to professional plumbers to come out here and uses these."
The list of things to check does not end there.
"The next thing that people need to do is make sure their hydrants, the hoses are off," said Griffin. "Go around and make sure your vents are closed around your house, so it's not getting any weather, you know, cold air blowing through."
He also reminds people with well-houses to monitor them.
"If you got a well-house, run a cord, most well houses now have a receptacle in them, put a heat light in them, keep them warm," said Griffin.
If you have questions about frozen pipe prevention, give Griffin a call at 270-554-3260.
Coomes said if everyone follows these weather safety tips, it will help them — and her team.
"There's so much gas going through the pipes, 'cause you know everybody's wanting to stay warm, they're running their heater up a little warmer than they normally would in these temperatures," said Coomes. "So it challenges the system, and this is something that we prepared for. We have our technicians, they know to monitor our systems, so that we make sure that the usage and is flowing properly."
She also recommends taking steps to save yourself a few dollars.
"They can weather strip around windows and doors, you know, the biggest place where you lose the most heat is around windows and doors," said Coomes. "So, if they can winterize, weatherize around those doors, they can also help with keeping the warm in and keeping the cold out."
Atmos Energy also reminds you to keep your natural gas meters clear of snow and ice. They are weather-proof, but to ensure they run smoothly, you are asked to only use a broom or brush.