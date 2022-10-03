PADUCAH — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. It's a time to raise awareness about the importance of early detection and prevention of the disease, which is the second most common cancer in women in the United States after some types of skin cancer.
While it's less common in men, men can also get breast cancer. According to the CDC, about 1 in every 100 breast cancer cases diagnosed in the U.S. is found in a man.
On Local 6 at Five and Local 6 at Six on Monday, we were joined by two breast health experts who will share answers to important questions you may have about breast cancer screenings and treatments.
On Local 6 at Five, we were joined by Dr. Kristen Williams, who works in general surgery with Baptist Health Paducah. She is passionate about breast cancer care and knows her stuff.
Why is early detection important?
“Early detection is so important, because if we detect breast cancer at an early stage, it's curable — not just treatable but curable,” Williams said.
What treatments are offered locally to patients?
“There's a huge variety of breast cancer treatment. I'm very proud. We work really hard at Baptist to be able to provide comprehensive breast cancer care. So, anything you need for breast cancer care can be done here in Paducah," Williams said. "We do diagnosis. We do treatment with surgery. There's lumpectomies, mastectomies. We have a board-certified plastic surgeon, who does reconstruction. He offers many different options for women. We also do radiation therapy and chemotherapy as well as immunotherapy, which certain breast cancers need immunotherapy. So, full-spectrum breast cancer care right here at home.”
Why are you so passionate about taking care of breast cancer patients?
“There's few things in your life you'll never forget. And for women who get diagnosed with breast cancer, that's one of them. They're never going to forget that day. They're never going to forget that phone call or that visit, and to be a part of a woman's life and be able to guide her through that process, it's — I don't even have the words to describe. It's so wonderful," Williams said. "You hold their hand. You learn their family. You take care of them. And that relationship you form is just truly humbling. So, to be there and to be able to help with that, it's what I do.”
On Local 6 at Six, we were joined by Certified Breast Navigator Mindy Cartwright with Baptist Health Paducah. She answered questions about breast cancer care, including:
Why should women get a mammogram? What are the screening criteria? Do you need a referral?
“Well, one of the reasons why women should get a mammogram is the number one risk factor is being female. So, the fact that you’re female should be reason enough to get a mammogram. And, with a mammogram being the most effective imaging modality, it's just the most effective way to diagnose breast cancer in the early stages," Cartwright said.
What's the difference between a screening mammogram and diagnostic mammogram?
“A screening mammogram is when a woman presents just for their yearly exam. They're not having any problems,” Cartwright explained. “With a diagnostic mammogram, they usually feel a lump, they have pain, so they present with some sort of problem. And there's extra imaging that's done along with that. Usually they also get an ultrasound along with the mammogram, to where a screening mammogram, you just get standard views like everyone else would.”
What is a breast biopsy?
“A breast biopsy is done in our radiology department at Baptist Health. And we're very fortunate at Baptist that we do have on-site radiologists that actually perform the biopsy," she said. "And the reason that's important is they're trained to see different things on a mammogram to know what needs to be biopsied. So that's one thing that I strongly urge women to do is when you do go to a facility, make sure it is done by a by a radiologist that’s used to reading mammograms.”
How long does it typically take for a patient to receive results?
“Typically you get your results within 24 hours, especially if you have MyChart. We also send a letter after the patient's mammogram to let them know that everything was fine,” she said. MyChart is Baptist Health’s online patient portal.
On the “Today,” show Monday, former anchor Katie Couric revealed that she’s been battling breast cancer after she was diagnosed in June. Couric shared that she, like nearly half of American women over the age of 40, has dense breast tissue, which can make it more difficult for a mammogram to detect abnormalities.
“When Katie talked this morning on her segment about getting that that notification of having dense breasts, that's something that I was proud to say that we've actually been doing at Baptist for several years now is letting patients with dense breast tissue know that they do have it. Not that there's any extra screening that goes along with it at this time, but it's nice to let patients be aware that they do have dense breast tissue,” Cartwright said.
For more information on breast cancer screening guidelines from the American Cancer Society, visit cancer.org. For more information from the CDC, visit cdc.gov/cancer/breast.