PADUCAH — A bite from the wrong lone star tick can cause you to become allergic to red meat for the rest of your life. It’s an illness called alpha-gal syndrome, and one local expert says it’s becoming more common in this area.
Baptist Health Primary Care APRN Jacquelyn Van Waters said within a few hours of eating red meat, someone with alpha-gal syndrome can develop a rash all over their body. According to Van Waters, there were only 24 reported cases of the syndrome in 2009. It's now in the thousands.
Alpha-gal isn’t the only medical problem that can be caused by a tick bite. Others include Lyme disease, which is spread by the black-legged tick or deer tick, and Rocky Mountain spotted fever, which most often spread in Kentucky by the American dog tick.
Tick-borne illnesses can spread from animals to humans too. Those are known as zoonotic diseases. Kentucky Public Health Veterinarian Dr. Kelly Giesbrecht said tularimia’s moniker, rabbit fever, arose after hunters were exposed to infected rabbits and became ill themselves. Ticks and deerflies can spread francisella tularensis bacteria to rabbits and rodents, who can in turn spread the bacteria to humans. Without antibiotics, the Centers for Disease Control and Preveion says the highly infectious disease can be fatal.
“The more you know, the safer and better you are. You’re going to get ticks, or a tick, at some point in the year. Trying to prevent them is the key,” Hank Brothers True Value Assistant Manager Mason Hank said.
Hank recently posted a tick-prevention infographic in the store’s bug spray aisle in hopes of helping to inform the community of how to prevent bites.
Hank said he’s an avid hiker and outdoorsman.
“I have been hiking and camping since I was under 2 years old, with my entire family,” he explained. He recently returned from Switzerland, where he said he had a great experience hiking in the mountains. Closer to home, he loves hiking at Land Between the Lakes, Jackson Falls and Bell Smith Springs.
As an experienced hiker, Hank said he always makes sure to take steps to protect himself and his dogs from tick bites. That includes using bug spray with DEET, wearing long socks and pants, and making sure to keep his animals on a flea and tick preventative.
Speaking of pets, Giesbrecht recommends making sure you speak with your veterinarian to ensure your pets are protected from tick bites. She said if your pet was recently bitten by a tick and you notice them laying around more, eating less, or self-isolating, it may be time for a vet visit.
“An owner that’s in tune with their animals and spends time with them, they’ll know when they’re not feeling well,” she said.
She said it’s best to always check yourself and your pets for ticks after spending time in the great outdoors. Even if you don’t have any tick bites, ticks can get into your home by hitching a ride on your pet.
“So, ticks are very devious. They like to climb to the top of grasses and hold out their little hands or, or their little feet, and cling on to whoever walks by,” she explained. “That’s called questing behavior.”
She said the best thing to do is prevent tick bites, so you don't have to treat the illness.
Easy ways to do that include wearing lighter colored clothing to make ticks more visible, walking on a path rather than walking through heavy brush, putting your clothing in the dryer for ten minutes when you get home and showering within two hours of your return.
Hank and Van Waters both suggested the same trick to help prevent tick bites — taping your socks to your pants. That prevents them from climbing up your legs. Hank said wrapping the tape around your ankle inside out until it sticks to itself is a good method.
Regardless of how well you prepare, you are likely to get bitten by a tick at some point.
Van Waters said Baptist Health Primary Care treats several people a day with tick bites or other tick-related concerns. Many of them have tried to remove the tick, but have left the head behind.
If you do find a tick on yourself or your pet, Giesbrecht recommends to “use a pair of tweezers and pull gently and firmly straight out.” Afterwards, wash your hands and wash the wound thoroughly. “The earlier you remove the tick, the less likely it is to transmit disease and the easier it is to pull out,” she said.
Then, be on the lookout for symptoms like rash, hives, excessive tiredness, fever or pain, which can be indicative of a tickborne illness. If you experience mild discomfort or redness in the bite area, Van Waters said a provider can prescribe a topical steroid cream.