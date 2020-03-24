PADUCAH — With many of us spending more time at home, you might be spending more time in front of a screen.
Some of you are finding ways to get creative, like painting or doing puzzles.
One Paducah family showed how they are having inside fun while limiting screen time.
You can still have fun inside while practicing social distancing.
Kids are at home doing homework on laptops and spending time playing games on electronic devices.
KidsHealth.org has a screen time guideline for kids of all ages. It reports a link between too much screen time and obesity, bad sleeping habits, and loss of social skills.
These are some reasons why Paducah mom Lynzey Walker has her children painting.
"It allows me to allow her to let her artistic side out, even though she's so young. It will teach her in the long run that it's always good to be artistic," said Walker.
Lesa Elliott Clark let her kids spend time with some rabbits and chicks on Tuesday.
Julie Tennyson's daughter got outside to play and speak with a friend, while practicing social distancing, of course.
Walker said parents need to be patient with their kids during this time.
"Don't be afraid of the mess. Like, she's messy right now. She'll get a bath after this, after she's done," said Walker. "Let them express their selves, but also manage the screen time."
Some other things you can do while at home are play an instrument or a board game.
If you need help tracking your family's screen time, you can visit Kids Health.org for a screen time journal.