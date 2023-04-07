BENTON, KY — Marshall County Parks Director Britney Hargrove says Evan and Bethany Lyles were looking forward to a lifetime of reading books with their son, Lee. But their time was tragically cut short when Lee died at just five weeks old.
Now, the Lyles' hope to provide memories for other families spending time together in Mike Miller Park with a new addition that honors their son's life.
"Lee's Little Library" opens with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11, next to the park's playground.
The parks department is inviting everyone to attend the event, where they say 2022 Miss Kentucky Hannah Eden will be in attendance with a donation of books.