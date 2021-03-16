When Sara Hixon gave birth to her baby boy, Chase, she had to take on the role of mom, caregiver and nurse. Chase, now 20 years old, continues to battle hemophilia, a rare blood disorder.
“There’s nothing stronger than a person with hemophilia except for his mama.” Hixon said.
Hixon says they have no known history in their family, and the life-threatening disease is more common in men. For those with hemophilia, their blood doesn’t clot properly. After an injury, or even playing sports, internal bleeding could start. It’s been quite the roller coaster ride for Chase and his mom, from the day he was born.
He didn’t have a typical childhood, and had to spend a lot of time in hospital rooms, healing. Day-to-day life is getting better thanks to an injectable medication called HemLibra. Hixon say she’s proud to be more than a mom to her son, and has a message for all caregivers.
“Take it one day at a time. Learn, teach yourself as much as you can about the disorder, disability,” Hixon said. “Give yourself power instead of what you’re dealing with the power. I just have faith surround yourself with a really good, strong family to help you through it. Even if they’re not your family, get your friends, your co-workers. Find those people who really want to help you succeed, because you may need to help them through something one day.”
Hixon finds her strength and motivation through the most difficult of days in her son. She says he is the light in her family’s life. No matter what life throws their way, that light will keep shining on.
March is Bleeding Disorder Awareness Month. To find out more information about hemophilia, click here.