PADUCAH — Garrett Farms in Paducah is collecting donations for flood victims.
The farm grows fruits and vegetables throughout the year. They are taking a truck down to Hazard, Kentucky, filled with items.
They're accepting donations of items and money. Specifically, they are looking for cleaning supplies and can openers. Any money donated will be used to buy more supplies.
Farm owner Mariana Garrett said she and her boyfriend, who is from Hazard, were inspired to donate.
"I just feel like if everybody helps their friends, helps their family, it'll create a chain reaction and this world will just be a better place," she says.
Garrett Farms is at 2385 John L. Puryear Drive in Paducah. The farm will be open and accepting donations from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the truck leaves Saturday.