GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Hemp was promised to be a crop of the future. After the crop was legalized on the federal level in the 2018 U.S. Farm Bill, farmers across the country hopped on board and planted it in 2019.
"Well, it's still here," says Graves County farmer Jed Clark, looking at his trailer full of hemp.
Clark grew around 15 acres of hemp in 2019 just to see what growing the crop was like. It's now more than a year later, and he still can't find a buyer for it.
"We all took a risk, as I've said. It didn't pan out," says Clark.
Clark says by the time hemp producers tried to sell their crops in 2019, the price had plummeted.
"In the end, we flooded the market. And this is a business just like anybody else. And when we flood the market, we drove our prices down," says Clark.
The drop in price didn't just impact local farmers, it ruined some hemp companies. Hemp manufacturing company GenCanna recently filed for bankruptcy after beginning construction on a new facility in Graves County and purchasing another building in Paducah for future operation. Neither of the two facilities opened.
The Kentucky Department of Agriculture says they've seen a drop in the number of people applying to grow hemp since the price dropped. In 2019, the state approved 60,000 acres of hemp to be grown. In 2020, that dropped to 32,000. Kentucky saw more than 26,000 acres of hemp actually planted in 2019, but in 2020 the total acres of hemp planted fell to only 5,000.
"There's a certain point where I say: I don't care about making a profit anymore; I would just like to get a return on my investment. And we went right through that point very quickly to where we didn't have a market," says Clark.
U.S. Rep. James Comer has been an advocate for hemp in Washington, D.C., and as Kentucky's agriculture commissioner. Comer wasn't able to speak with us on camera Thursday, but he did send the following statement:
"I'm proud of my efforts to spearhead the legalization of industrial hemp during my time as Kentucky’s Agriculture Commissioner, and continue to support our hemp farmers in Western Kentucky as a Congressman with a strong voice on agriculture issues. Like any emerging industry, hemp has faced its fair share of growing pains. When I successfully fought to legalize hemp, I envisioned a crop which could have practical uses for items like hardwood flooring, textiles, or automotive parts. While I do believe the industry has the potential for a bright future, we must focus on expanding the crop’s market. Federal regulators can assist in this effort by loosening regulations which stifle the growth of hemp markets, which I have pushed the United States Department of Agriculture to do."
Clark says he believes his hemp from 2019 will not be good by around the middle of this summer. At that point, he says he'll cut his losses and give up trying to sell it.
Many indications suggest farmers will still be cautious of growing hemp in 2021. Growers have until March 15 to apply for a license to grow hemp in Kentucky.