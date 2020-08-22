GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Fields in west Kentucky are filled with a plentiful, good looking corn and soybean crops. It's an image you could have also seen in Iowa, until just a couple weeks ago.
"You had sustainable winds up to 100 miles an hour, and for the stage that corn's in, similar to what we have here, is rough on a corn crop," says Graves County Farmer Jed Clark.
A large windstorm called a derecho tore through parts of Iowa a couple weeks ago. The storm destroyed lots of corn.
"Early estimates are 10 million acres, which that's 7% of the whole United States, roughly, that got destroyed in one afternoon," says Clark.
Clark says losing that large of a percentage of corn nationally has already affected prices.
"It did create a short burst of positivity news for the market, and we did see some of that reflect in Chicago, and I think more will be known later in the year when they actually do get the combines into those fields and see what they do yield," says Clark.
It's unclear if the rise in corn prices will last until harvest time. One thing more certain, though, for American farmers is the ability to sell more commodities to China this year, which is a big deal after two years of a trade dispute.
"We have seen China anticipate in them making some commitments on paper to buy some soybeans and some other commodities, which is a positive. And we look for any positive we can right now," says Clark.