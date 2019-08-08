Watch again

GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Jed Clark’s crop is looking pretty good this year, but he cannot say the same about news he got earlier this week regarding trade.

“I’d love to talk about positive news that’s come out of the tariff and the talks that we’ve had, but we just haven’t had any,” says Clark.

In the latest development in the trade war between China and the U.S., China announced they will not be buying any more American agricultural products until the dispute is resolved. That announcement sent soybean and other commodity prices down, and could pose a problem to future markets too.

“It worries me in the long-term future of the soybean market with our international buyers, how long that it takes to get this resolved,” says Clark.

Up until April, it appeared a trade deal between the U.S. and China was close, but China backed out. In Wisconsin this week, Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said the ball is in China’s court now.

“Apparently some of the hardliners got a hold of President XI, and they backtracked and reneged on several commitments in regarding agriculture purposes, and as well as some of the cyber issues we were dealing with,” says Perdue.

To ease the pain of the trade war, the USDA will give out about $14.5 billion in aid to farmers. Clark says he’d just rather see a deal made.

“The MFP payments that have been coming are helpful, but as farmers, we’d rather see free trade than we would get the payments,” says Clark.

Despite the hardship, Clark says he still has hope.

“This is a family farm, and you know there has been a lot of hard times. And it’s not all that easy running, and you know my parents have been through the 80s, and that was a hard time, and we got through it, so I always have hope,” says Clark.

Clark also says the trade deal among the United States, Mexico and Canada will be essential for farmers too. Mexico is the second biggest buyer of American soybeans and corn. Right now, the USMCA is awaiting approval from Congress.

