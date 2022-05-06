It is the biggest jump since the year 2000. Wednesday, the Federal Reserve increased interest rates by 0.5%.
What does that mean for the average consumer? We asked Zach Smith, a Baird financial advisor with the Housman Group, for advice.
"For the average consumer you will start to see some direct impacts from that decision. Some of those impacts will be in the short-term borrowing rates such as credit cards. Other rates that you will see impacted are adjustable rate mortgages and home equity lines of credit. Adjustable rate mortgages normally adjust once a year, but the home equity lines of credit adjust right away," said Smith.
According to analysts, the idea behind the hike is that, by making it more expensive to borrow, people will hold off on buying. And that could tame inflation.
The thinking goes, if it costs you more to borrow for big items like homes and cars, people will wait, demand will go down and prices may drop.
"What the fed is having to balance with their actions is raising rates at a pace that will lower inflation while not having a negative slowing impact on the economy, which would cause concern for a recession. The goal is for the Fed to make an economic soft landing, but it will take a joint effort between the Fed and the private sector," said Smith.
National experts say consumers will see credit card debt get more expensive in a hurry, with no end in sight.
"Credit card debt will be directly impacted from the Fed raising rates. Most credit cards are not set at a fixed rate but a variable one, so you should expect to see that annual percentage rate go higher likely in the next few billing cycles," said Smith. "If you are carrying balances currently on your credit cards, this would be a time to look at trying to pay those balances down if possible."
Combine this increase with recent mortgage rate hikes, and that means you're going to pay a lot more for your next loan if you're out shopping for a home. Expect to pay at least several thousand dollars more.
"We have already seen this year fixed mortgage rates rise from where they even were in December of 2021. Since our longer term fixed mortgage rates — 15 year and 30 year — are tied to treasury yields and the broader economy, we will not likely see the impact from the recent Fed rate hike immediately," said Smith.
You'll also pay more if you want to finance a new car. Nationally average payments are already at $650 a month.
"If you are in the market for a car and planning to finance that purchase, you can likely expect that those payments will be higher because the price for all cars is rising. Recently, data has showed that used car prices are starting to roll over but they still remain elevated," said Smith. "The bottom line on shopping for a home or a car is you should expect those payments to be higher than they were even six months ago."
Smith also weighed in on student loans.
"Most federal student loans are set at a fixed rate, so like the fixed rate mortgages, those will not see impacts immediately as a result of this rate hike. One thing to keep in mind is if you have a private loan, some of those may have a variable rate, and as the Fed raises rates you will likely pay more in interest," he said.
So what should you do? Experts say you should do everything you can to stabilize your spending, pay down debt — especially credit cards — and boost your emergency savings.
"For many families this is new territory as we have not seen a rate increase like this from the Fed in over 20 years," said Smith. "We are dealing with historically high inflation. Right now is a good time to review any of those variable rate debt obligations that you have and prepare for those rates to rise."
Smith says if you don't have a budget, now is the time to put one together.
"A key planning tool everyone can use is having a budget that is written down that can help you to see the dollars that you have coming in and any payment obligations you have each month to keep track of where your money is being spent," he said. "If you have the ability look at paying down some of your higher interest credit cards to relieve the impact of the higher annual percentage yields. Higher inflation ultimately gets passed down to the consumer through the supply chain as we have seen with higher food cost. When looking at your food budget, see if there are any promotions going on that you and your family can take advantage of to cut down on your overall cost and further maximize the dollars you are spending. With summer approaching and families going on vacation, be mindful of the cost of fuel and take advantage of areas where gas prices are lower and even try to consolidate to one vehicle as opposed to multiple."
Every increase of 0.25% means an extra $25 a year in interest per $10,000 of debt.
At this rate, it would mean an extra $50 of interest for every $10,000 you owe.
One possible upside: Your savings accounts could see slightly higher returns.
Economists are forecasting the federal reserve will direct another 50 basis point increase in June, with additional increases to follow later in 2022.