METROPOLIS, IL— The Metropolis Fire Department has eight full time firefighters. Bobby Williams is one of them, and says staffing issues are making the job even harder.
"It's been pretty difficult to try to provide the services with less staffing," Williams says. "With the unfortunate passing of Captain Chad Parker, at this time they're not looking to replace him."
Williams says there are times when there aren't enough firefighters at the station to respond to certain calls. It forces them to reach out to other local fire departments for help.
Metropolis Mayor, Billy McDaniel, says the city's revenue is going down. That means all of their departments, including public safety, will take a hit.
"The direction we're going to go is everybody's going to have to tighten their belts a bit and do the best with our budget," McDaniel says.
Chief Parker's opening will not be filled.
"We just hired one to fulfill a retirement. As we speak today, to Chief Massey, with the recommendation from the police and fire committee that we don't replace that, and I agree with that," McDaniel says.
Williams and other firefighters are concerned it may not be enough for the public.
"When they call 911 they expect a firetruck to show up, they expect police officers to show up, ambulances, anything. There are some times we don't, because we can't," Williams says.
In 2000 the Metropolis Fire Department had 13 full time firefighters. Williams says the number began to drop in 2008.