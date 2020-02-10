Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN INDIANA... KENTUCKY...ILLINOIS...MISSOURI... OHIO RIVER AT NEWBURGH DAM...MOUNT VERNON...J.T. MYERS DAM... SHAWNEETOWN...OLMSTED DAM AND CAIRO .HEAVY RAINFALL OVER THE LAST WEEK COMBINED WITH ADDITIONAL RAINFALL OVER THE NEXT 48 HOURS WILL CAUSE FLOODING TO DEVELOP OR WORSEN ALONG THE LOWER OHIO RIVER. MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST FROM NEWBURGH DAM TO SMITHLAND DAM, AND MODERATE FLOODING IS EXPECTED AT PADUCAH...OLMSTED DAM AND CAIRO. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SAFETY MESSAGE... NEVER DRIVE CARS...TRUCKS OR SPORT UTILITY VEHICLES THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. THE WATER MAY BE TOO DEEP TO ALLOW SAFE PASSAGE. NEVER ALLOW CHILDREN TO PLAY IN OR NEAR FLOOD WATERS. STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR YOUR LOCAL MEDIA FOR FURTHER STATEMENTS AND POSSIBLE UPDATED FORECASTS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT HTTP://WWW.CRH.NOAA.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=PAH /LOWER CASE/ && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE OHIO RIVER AT PADUCAH. * FROM THIS EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 8:00 PM MONDAY THE STAGE WAS 39.3 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 39.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MODERATE FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE RISING TO NEAR 45.0 FEET BY TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 20 THEN BEGIN FALLING. * IMPACT...AT 47.0 FEET...PROPERTY DAMAGE BEGINS ON THE THE ILLINOIS AND KENTUCKY SIDES OF THE RIVER. &&

...LOCALLY HEAVY RAIN EXPECTED ALONG AND SOUTH OF THE OHIO RIVER WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY EVENING... A MID WEEK WEATHER SYSTEM IS FORECAST TO PRODUCE WIDESPREAD RAIN ACROSS THE REGION. THE HEAVIEST RAINFALL IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR ACROSS WEST KENTUCKY, EXTREME SOUTHERN ILLINOIS, AND EXTREME SOUTHEAST MISSOURI WEDNESDAY INTO WEDNESDAY EVENING. THESE AREAS WILL LIKELY SEE 1.5 TO 2 INCHES OF RAINFALL, WITH THE HIGHEST TOTALS ALONG AND SOUTHEAST OF A LINE FROM MAYFIELD KENTUCKY TO GREENVILLE. GIVEN THE SATURATED GROUND CONDITIONS DUE TO RAINFALL EARLIER IN THE WEEK, THIS MAY HAVE THE POTENTIAL FOR PRODUCING SOME FLOODING OF LOW LYING OR POORLY DRAINED LOCATIONS. THERE CONTINUES TO BE SOME UNCERTAINTY IN THE RAINFALL TOTALS, SO PLEASE CONTINUE TO MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS.