MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Firefighters in west Kentucky are mourning one of their own Monday.
Firefighter James Bullard died over the weekend, the Concord Fire Department shared through its Facebook page Monday. The fire department, which is in McCracken County, said Bullard joined the department in 2019.
"During his time, he showed nothing but dedication to our community and compassion for those he helped," the post says. "James, thank you for your service. Your contributions and efforts are beyond appreciated and you will be greatly missed. #ConcordStrong"
Other Local fire departments shared their condolences via Facebook as well. The Ledbetter Fire Department wrote: "Ledbetter Fire Department sends there deepest condolences to Concord Fire Department on the passing of one of there firefighters. We will keep the CFD and all family and friends of Mr. Bullard in our prayers during this difficult time. Rest In Peace 430."
The Lone Oak Fire Department posted that the Concord department is in their thoughts and prayers.
Hendron Volunteer Fire Department wrote: "The members of Hendron Fire Department wish to express our sadness and condolences to the family of Firefighter James Bullard and to our neighbor department in the loss of one of their own! May the Lord bless all those touched during this difficult time!"
West McCracken Fire/Rescue wrote: "West McCracken FD would like to offer our thoughts and condolences to the family of Concord FD firefighter James Bullard, and the Concord Fire Department family as they mourn the loss of FF Bullard. We would like to ask that the community keep them in your prayers as well."