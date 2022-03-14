MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — We're learning new details about the deadly pile-up along the I-24 Tennessee River Bridge. You may remember, it happened back on February 23.
Freezing rain covered the bridge in ice, resulting in seven wrecks — involving 12 tractor-trailers and six cars — all within the span of 60 minutes.
We brought you live coverage from the scene the next morning, and later learned an 18-month-old died in one of the crashes. The westbound lanes of I-24 were closed for nearly 12 hours as crews investigated, rounded up loose cattle, and cleared the roadway.
One of the first on the scene that night, a local volunteer firefighter who quickly went from being a first responder to a crash victim. Michael Bynum is now at a Lexington hospital fighting for his life.
The sound of an emergency is a noise familiar to first responders and their families, including Michael's girlfriend, Kailen Kendall.
"Normally I wake up when I hear it [his pager] and I always make him come over and give me a kiss," says Kailen, talking about her and Michael's routine when he gets called in. "I always tell him, 'I love you, be safe, and I'll see you when you get home.' Every time." Except for that one night. "Maybe this would have never happened," she reminisced.
On February 23, freezing rain turned the I-24 Tennessee River Bridge into an ice rink. You can see it in this body cam video from the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. It was just before midnight when Michael got called out to the crash. Not long after that, Kailen's phone started ringing.
"The shrill tone of his voice, honestly, I will never be able to shake it," she says. "He just said, 'Babe, I've been hit by a semi."
Michael was on the scene of the first crash, outside his vehicle with lights flashing.
"As I was walking back to my Tahoe to get in, I heard what sounded like a crash," Michael recalls. "I looked up and it looked to be a semi and a pickup truck had collided, and they had stopped. Then, I heard more crashing coming from behind them. That's when I saw the semi coming at me."
The semi first pushed him nearly 100 feet, then pinned him against the railing of the overpass. "No one at the time knew I was down and hurt, and I could just hear cars crashing."
He lost his radio, remembering it flying out of his hand, but somehow, his phone was fine. It was right there on the ground just within reach.
"I tried for 10 minutes to get it open and it finally opened where I was able to make a phone call. So, I definitely had a guardian angel on the bridge with me that night."
A guardian angel, and the image of his family. "My little girl and Kailen in the background, that was the only thing I could think about to keep me fighting, and to get off of that bridge and get help for myself."
So he can continue making memories his 5-month-old baby girl. Kailen captured this just hours before he was crushed by the semi.
Michael has injuries all over his body — both external and internal — and with surgery scheduled almost every day, doctors at UK Trauma Center's ICU are keeping his abdomen open, meaning they haven't stitched him up yet.
Kailen says she still thinks of that night, and what could have happened if she never got the chance to say goodbye. "It just makes me question why God chooses one person over another, and I am just so thankful he chose to keep my person here and to keep fighting."
Before being admitted to UK ICU, an ambulance brought Michael to Mercy Health-Lourdes in Paducah, where he quickly went into surgery. His mom, Annie Bynum, is now working to get in touch with the surgeon who she says saved her son's life.
"We were told by the trauma surgeon once we got here to UK that if she would not have performed the surgery that she did on Michael at Lourdes that night, he would have never made it to UK. He would have never left Lourdes that night," Bynum said to me over video chat. "So we do owe a big shout out to Dr. Williams for saving my son."
Michael will be in the hospital for several more weeks. When he does get to leave, it's going to be a long road to recovery. Not only will he have to learn how to walk again, but also how to eat and drink.
For now, he's getting help from his mother and girlfriend. They've taken off work and are staying at a nearby hotel in Lexington, making sure Michael always has someone by his side.
As you can imagine, this is going to cost the family a lot of money, not only in medical bills but living expenses as well.
If you would like to help out, there's an account set up at First Financial Bank in Calvert City, a GoFundme page, and a t-shirt fundraiser where all of the proceeds go to any expenses or needs for Michael and his family.
Michael has been with Gilbertsville Volunteer Fire Department for 14 years and plans to continue once he's better. His new mission is to help spread awareness about Kentucky's Move Over Law. His message is simple: When you see flashing lights, slow down and change lanes. Give first responders enough room to do their jobs so they can make it home to their families.