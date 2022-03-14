Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois... Ohio River at Paducah. Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Paducah. * WHEN...Until early Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 39.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly bottomland and surrounding low lying areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:00 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 40.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 40.2 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 39.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&