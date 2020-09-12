GRAND RIVERS, KY — With full fire gear on, and step by step Paducah fireman Tim Kirkham and his fellow firefighters climbed the stairs at Barkley Dam on Saturday. They climbed them 18 times.
They didn't climb them of training, or exercise, but for something bigger.
"We're finishing what they started," says Kirkham.
They climbed the stairs in honor of the more than 300 firefighters who died on 9/11. Walking the steps 18 times equals the 110 flights of steps the New York firefighters climbed at the twin towers. With each step Kirkham took, he thought about those who didn't make it home that day.
"I can only imagine the adrenaline that was going on, and that they were climbing those stairs that they probably had a pretty good idea that they weren't coming out of," says Kirkham.
Even though he wasn't there that day, Kirkham says he feels a connection to the first responders that ran towards danger on 9/11.
"That's probably a feeling I hope I never experience, but I definitely feel it in my heart, of what they were going through. That was a very difficult time for them, I imagine, but they didn't back down. That was their job, and they were there to protect and save as many people as they could," says Kirkham.
It's a day that carries much to remember.
"We always need to remember this day as a dark day in our country, but also as a day that we rose above it and came together as a country in whole," says Kirkham.
Honoring those brave men and women, so we never forget.
"At the end, you know you've done something that's meaningful," says Kirkham.