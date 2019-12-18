PADUCAH — Local firefighters brought Operation Warm back for its fifth year, making sure little ones in Paducah have a coat during the winter months.
Every year, Paducah firefighters give a coat to every first-grader in Paducah Public Schools.
The firefighters parked their trucks in front of Morgan Elementary to save the first-graders from the cold.
The departments partnered with local businesses to bring 69 coats to the school.
The crew helped kids into their new coats.
Khamarien Willett, also known as Kham, from Ms. Withrow's class said a new coat was just what he needed.
"Needed a jacket for when it rains or snows, or it gets cold outside," said Kham.
He and his classmates also drew pictures that they gave to the firefighters as they were fitted for their coats.
Kham was paired with Paducah Firefighter Matt Meiser, and gave him his original masterpiece.
"He drew me a picture, and we're going to take it back to the fire station and hang it up on the refrigerator," said Meiser.
The first graders took pictures with Santa on Wednesday, and shopped at the school's Christmas store to shop for their families.
Still, there was not a single moment that day that warmed their little hearts more than getting a winter coat.
Paducah Firefighter Jake Blackwell said partners like Paducah's Sam's Club and Walmart, along with local donations, made all of this possible.
Blackwell said seeing the kids' big smiles means a lot to the team.
"They all seemed to really appreciate us being out here," said Blackwell.
Blackwell and his team gave the kids coats, but the kids gave them something in return — joy.
"To give back to this, this is, it means a lot to every one of us. It's not just about the hype. It's not just about showing what the fire department does," said Blackwell. "It's about showing what we can do to give back to everybody. It's about letting people know that we care."
The firefighters will visit every school in Paducah, bringing warmth wherever they go.
The firefighters also visited McNabb Elementary School on Wednesday, and they will visit Clark Elementary on Thursday.
The Operation Warm program will provide a total of 244 coats to local kids.