UNION CITY, TN—Discovery Park of America held the 2019 Memorial Stair Climb on Saturday.
More than 60 firefighters and first responders from around the region each climbed 13 floors of the Barbara Lynn Tanner Cooper Tower, 10 times while wearing all their gear.
While they climbed, Pastor Tony Keeton read the names of the 343 FDNY firefighters who lost their lives on 9/11 as their faces were projected on monitors.
A crowd of staff and guests cheered on the firefighters as they climbed.
Lieutenant Rick Stacks, with the Union City Fire Department, helped organize the climb.
“Many were saved that day because of the selfless attitudes, dedication and fearless conviction by those men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice.” Stacks said.
This is Discovery Park's second time hosting the event. The Memorial Star Climb is held across the country by the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.