PADUCAH — Local firefighters spoke to Paducah mayoral and city commission candidates at a meet and greet Wednesday night ahead of the upcoming elections. The event was more than just shaking hands, though. Paducah Professional Firefighters President Nathan Torian says one thing is a big part of the department's future and is a priority in 2020.
"Staffing, staffing mainly," Torian says. "We're budgeted for 59, now 60 members, ordinanced for 62. And we're recommended to have, from the NFPA, 69 firefighters, and we're nowhere near that. We have two apparatuses that currently are not manned anymore."
Their concerns extend beyond just staffing, Torian says. He says the stations themselves are having structural problems. Station 3, off of Friedman Lane, was one of his examples.
"We have a wall that is separating on the backside of the building. That is actually so big that daylight comes in," Torian says.
The foundation issue is a health hazard for the people meant to keep us safe.
"The insulation was coming out and it tested positive for asbestos," Torian says. "Those things are being addressed, but the fix is going to be long term."
Torian and the union want to see those issues brought into Paducah's strategic plan for 2020.
"It's just now starting to generate steam, when it should have been talked about for years," Torian says.
I also asked Torian about something that people throughout Paducah are talking about: the aquatic center.
"When you don't have the money set aside for your department's staffing or for your department's needs building-wise, if it's already allocated to another project, it just puts us to the back burner again," Torian says. "And that's what we're trying not to be on is the back burner. We want to be on the front side of things, and moving forward and growing with the city."
Torian says one of the biggest focuses for the department is recruiting more firefighters in 2020.