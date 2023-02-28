PADUCAH — Local firefighters are doing their part to keep young students warm this winter with their 9th annual Operation Warm event.
Operation Warm is a nonprofit that partners with individuals, organizations, and corporations across the United States to provide new coats and shoes for children in need.
In their 24 years of service, Operation Warm says they have served 5 million children and over 2,000 communities — one of them being Paducah.
According to a Facebook post from Paducah Firefighters IAFF Local 168, each and every student at Morgan Elementary School — a total of 379 — received a coat on Monday during the Operation Warm event.
The coats may look a little big, but that's by design. It allows room for students to grow into them for the rest of the year.
Local 168 credited both Walmart and the Ray and Kay Eckstein Charitable Trust for supplying the coats.
They say they plan to visit other elementary schools in the coming weeks.
