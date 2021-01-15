PADUCAH — The Paducah Professional Firefighters Union wants to bring in more firefighters to help properly respond to emergencies. Union President Nathan Torian says they're supposed to have 69 firefighters on staff, according to the National Fire Protection Association. The Paducah Fire Department falls below that threshold, which Torian believes is dangerous.
"Just about every single structure fire that we do go on, we have to call in overtime to come in and supplement the manpower," Torian said.
He's been with the department for 17 years, and says this wasn't an issue when he first started.
"We are now understaffed so bad that we have two pieces of apparatus that are sitting, without people on them whatsoever, on a 24-hour basis," Torian said. "That's part of the problem. That's apparatus that needs men and women that we do not have helping us on a day-to-day basis, helping the citizens on a day to day basis. Our call volume has not gone down over the years. Our staffing has gone down over the years."
Response time is adversely affected by low staffing levels. Quick response times are crucial for saving lives.
"There's no part of this town that deserves a slower response time than the next. The gentleman or the woman on the Southside is just as important as the person on the north end or the west end of town," Torian said. "We don't look at a territory, we look at it as a life."
He hopes to speak at an upcoming Paducah City Commission meeting to start generating the conversation of including this in the city's strategic plan. The Paducah City Commission will have its strategic plan meeting during the first weekend of February.