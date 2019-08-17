CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO -- Six dogs, one cat and one person in a wheelchair were rescued from a burning house early Saturday morning.
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a call on Bloomfield and Albert around 4 a.m. The police department was already on scene working on getting a person confined to a wheelchair safely out of the home.
The fire department said search crews entered the home and found 15 dogs and one cat. Nine of the dogs had already died, but they said they gave oxygen to the surviving animals.
The fire department said the fire was in the basement and was extinguished within 30 minutes. The fire caused moderate damage to the home. They said it was an accidental fire after investigating further.