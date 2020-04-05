BENTON, KY -- Director of Bags of Hope in Benton, Kentucky, Marvin Gore says the food bank is open for anyone who needs food.
Bags of Hope will be open Monday through Thursday from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. for drive through pick up.
Gore says the food is available for anyone in Marshall County and the surrounding areas. Gore says you can also call the pantry, at 270-252-9266, if you are in need.
The address is 3265 Mayfield highway, Benton, Ky 42025.
Additionally, Gore says there are two preachers that will meet the cars and have a short prayer if requested.
