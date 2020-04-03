HERRIN, IL — A local food program has seen a 300% increase in demand for meals after thousands of unemployed people are struggling to make ends meet after losing their jobs amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Without something like this we wouldn't be able to have lunch," said Kenny Buckingham.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the line outside of Herrin House of Hope is getting longer. They're now serving more than 2,000 meals a week. They normally serve an average of 700 meals a week. Dr. Troy Benitone with the Herrin House of Hope said they've never seen numbers like these before.
"People are tense in general because they don't know how long this is going to last, how much worse this is going to get," said Benitone.
Buckingham was laid off two weeks ago. He said getting a free meal from Herrin House of Hope allows him to budget the money he has left.
"Programs like this help me afford everything that I need to like rent and car payments," said Buckingham.
To continue to help people like Buckingham, Benitone said he needs the public's help. They are in desperate need of donations to keep up with the demand. He's asking the community to come together and help out.
"All of us are one injury, one disability, maybe a month of paychecks or even a week of paychecks from being in the same situation. How would we want to be treated?" said Benitone.
To find out more information about how you donate visit herrinhouseofhope.org.