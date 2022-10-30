PADUCAH — Inflation is impacting everyone.
Organizations and their fundraising efforts are also taking a hit.
Real Men Wear Pink in Paducah is extending its October fundraiser because of rising costs.
"Those people who are usually able to donate those smaller donations are actually having to save those funds for means, to put food on their table," said Tim Storms, the chair of Real Men Wear Pink of Paducah.
The organization is raising money for breast cancer research. The funds are going to the American Cancer Society.
At first, the fundraiser was for the month of October because it is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
But now, the organization has extended its effort for another two weeks because of how inflation has impacted the community.
Storms said it's still important to give back.
"Always donate if you can," he said. "I always say even if you have $2 extra to donate, it's not only going to do something for someone who's fighting that battle, but it's also going to warm your heart so much."
The United States Census Bureau says inflation has increased this year.
Between July 2021 and July 2022 inflation increased by 8.5%.
But even amid the struggle, leaders say the smallest amount counts.
"It doesn't matter if it's $5 or if it's $500, every dollar truly counts when it comes to cancer research," Storms said. "Supporting those families out there that are battling. It is a very trying emotional time for those families, as I've been there myself. And definitely just support when you can."
Each person has a $2,500 goal for Real Men Wear Pink in Paducah.
To find out ways you can donate, click here.