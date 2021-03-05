PADUCAH — It is Colon Cancer Awareness Month, and doctors are urging you to come in and get yourself checked out.
Baptist Health Paducah hastroenterologists like Dr. Russell Carter said they have seen a drop in patients because of the pandemic.
Doctors believe people are still hesitant to go into hospitals, because they are worried it is not safe enough. But waiting could be life-threatening.
"It's generally preventable, you know. It's safe here at the hospital, come get your next colonoscopy or come get your first colonoscopy to try to keep things from becoming worse," said Carter.
His job is to make sure you are healthy inside and out.
"People ask me all the time, 'Why are you a gastroenterologist?'" said Carter. "It's because I like to prevent people from getting really sick."
Carter said it has been harder to do his job, because 40-50% of his usual patients are not coming in to get their colons checked.
"A lot of these folks have had a history of polyps or a history of colon cancer, or if they are not known to us and they have a new problem," Carter said, "They obviously need to be checked, want to be checked, but they're just a little concerned."
Larry Gold, 66, is one of Carter's patients. He knows firsthand how important it is not to wait for procedures. Gold had his first colonoscopy in his 40s. It turned out he had cancer.
"I was pretty bullheaded. I didn't really want to do the test or do the surgery, but here I am still kicking along," said Gold.
He has had 10 colonoscopies, with another one coming up. He's telling everyone to get checked now.
"The sooner you get to it, the better results you're going to have, especially with cancer," said Gold. "If you let cancer go and grown and metastasize, you're going to end up with a lot more problems at the end."
Carter said he has seen the good in people getting checked early, finding cancers early and saving their lives.
"That's why I do what I do, because if you can take off enough polyps, then you can really make a dent in colon cancer."
Carter said screenings are recommended for people 50 and up. He understands that there are myths surrounding the procedure, but he the procedure is simpler than decades ago.
"The complication rate first of all is very low, you want to have a gastroenterologist do your exams because we do them all the time," said Carter. "The preparations have become much easier, there are some options that are smaller and we split dose the 'prep.'" The "prep" is the prescription used to help clear out your system ahead of the procedure.
Carter is finding more cases of colon cancer in earlier testing of people in their 40s, especially African Americans.
He reminds everyone to get their annual checks, even during this pandemic. He assures you that hospitals are taking the proper steps to keep everyone safe from COVID-19 and healthy.
