BROOKPORT, IL — We have an update to a story we first brought you last week.

Malena Angles is an 11-year-old living with stage 4 kidney disease. Her only wish this Christmas was for you to send christmas cards to her Brookport, Illinois, home. She asked, and you delivered.

Malena has gotten more than 305 cards from all over the U.S. This is a picture of Malena with some of her cards.

The other girl in the picture is her 17-year-old cousin, Emily Parmer, who will be giving Malena her kidney once she graduates.

It's not too late to send Malena a Christmas card.

Send cards to:

Malena B. Angles

PO Box 90

Brookport, Illinois 62910.

