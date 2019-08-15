Watch again

MURRAY, KY -- As we get closer to the St. Jude Dream Home giveaway, we want to continue to share the amazing stories that come with St. Jude -- and a lot of them are from people here in the Local 6 area.

After getting hit in the head with a soccer ball at 16, Emma Warren suffered a concussion. After doctors did an MRI, they found a brain tumor almost the size of an orange in her skull. Warren said she had no signs or symptoms of anything being wrong. When she got it removed, she dealt with the aftermath - pain, short term memory loss, anxiety and high levels of stress.

Five years later, Warren gets more bad news. She was diagnosed with two more brain tumors.

"I see the big picture," Warren said. "They're studying it, so if something happens, I'm going to be at the best place that can help so I'm not really that worried. I hope they find a cure and stop tumors from growing spreading and helping other children not go through this."

To Warren, the St. Jude Dream Home means the world to her. Your donations are able to help her and many other kids around the world be a part of something big -- a possible cure, a better understanding of our bodies and to help the next person. Warren said we're all in this together, and if we all help, the battles that children are fighting every day will be a little bit easier.

You can get a ticket during an open house today until this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Hill Creek subdivision in Marshall County, Kentucky.

You can also call 1-800-382-8604.