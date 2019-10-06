Melber, KY— Sunday is World Cerebral Palsy Day which aims to bring awareness to the condition that affects 17 million people worldwide.

It is the most common physical disability in children.

Seven-year-old KaMya loves painting her nails and playing with her brother. KaMya also loves dressing up and playing with makeup. She has cerebral palsy, which affects her walking, ability to feed herself and speech.

"People should know that I am important and I love to play with my mommy," KaMya said.

Her mother Angela Hale wants people to know that her daughter's disability doesn't affect who she is.

"People with cerebral palsy are just like you," Hale said. " It's ok to ask questions, but I think there's a way and a time and place to ask questions. A lot of people ask me questions that are inappropriate in front of KaMya, thinking that she doesn't understand what they're saying, but she does."

Hale says one of the things that keeps her strong is seeing how much a fighter KaMya is, as she lives this condition.

"No matter what comes along, she's going to overcome it because she has a lot of determination," Hale said. "She's been through so much in seven years of life, that she just doesn't ever give up, and she's just still so happy about it."

Despite her limitations, KaMya keeps smiling.

In honor of World Cerebral Palsy Day, the "Go Green for CP" campaign brings awareness to the disorder by lighting up landmarks in the U.S. and around the globe in green. In Kentucky, Helix parking garage in Lexington was lit up Sunday with green lights.