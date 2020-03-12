MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — On Thursday, local leaders were all in one room to discuss how to handle the coronavirus. They began their meeting by watching a webinar with state leaders discussing the virus.
"Right now, we are doing our best to be prepared for our first case," says epidemiologist Lindsey Cunningham.
Cunningham works with the Purchase Regional Health Department. She says testing for the coronavirus is important. Currently, only state and federal labs are being used to test for the virus, but Cunningham hopes private commercial labs will allow testing.
"There are strict criteria, so it might be a hurdle to get tested at the state lab than it will be commercially," says Cunningham.
Other local emergency personnel, such as first responders, are being educated about coronavirus and how to handle it if they where to come in contact with an infected person. Emergency Management Director Jerome Mansfield says they also plan on working with local government agencies to develop educational materials to give to the public about the novel coronavirus. Mansfield says as of now they aren't forcing groups to cancel things.
"It's up to each organization, whether a business, charitable organization, fraternal or religious organizations to make some decisions on how they want to gather," says Mansfield.
Cunningham stresses people should not panic, but rather live their lives with precaution.
"Go to the CDC website. Do your own research," says Cunningham.
State leaders told local leaders during the webinar that it can take a day or two before results from coronavirus testing to come back. They also said that if anyone comes in contact with an infected person, then they should quarantine themselves for 14 days.
So far, there have been no confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in west Kentucky.
Multiple west Kentucky school districts have announced closures, after Gov. Andy Beshear recommended schools temporarily halt in-person instruction to prevent the spread of the virus. For more information about which west Kentucky schools are closing and for how long, click here.
