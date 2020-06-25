FRANKFORT, KY — Paducah City Clerk and the Paducah Police Department are receiving more than $42,000 in Local Records Program grant funds to help preserve and manage local government records.
The Kentucky Education & Workforce Development Cabinet says Paducah City Clerk is receiving $8,640 and the police department is receiving $33,529.
KDLA says the Local Records Program helps to protect and make available records with continuing archival value and assists local agencies with records management through direct services, training, and grant support.
KDLA has awarded 10 grants statewide totaling $220,238 in the first round of fiscal year 2021 Local Records Program grant funds.
KDLA says funds are made available through fees enacted by the Kentucky General Assembly to preserve and provide access to local public records. Any local government agency may apply for this grant.
The first round of 2021 Local Records Program grant funds have been awarded to the following recipients:
• Bullitt County Sheriff - $30,000
• Edmonson County Clerk - $10,540
• Gateway Area Development District - $5,500
• Henderson County Clerk - $54,405
• Muhlenberg County Clerk - $25,600
• Nortonville City Clerk - $7,980
• Paducah City Clerk - $8,640
• Paducah Police Department - $33,529
• Trimble County Clerk - $18,320
• Union County Clerk - $25,724
KDLA provides equitable access to quality library and information resources and services, as well as helps public agencies ensure that legislatively mandated documentation of government programs is created, efficiently maintained and made accessible. For more information on KDLA resources, programs and services visit the KDLA website or call 502-564-1702.