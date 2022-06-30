FRANKFORT, KY — Three local riverports are getting a total of $369,808 to help fund infrastructure improvements and pay for equipment.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear made that announcement Thursday during his weekly Team Kentucky briefing.
“Our Kentucky riverports play a unique role in our commerce and our transportation system. We’re pleased to be able to provide funding for these worthy projects,” Gov. Beshear said.
The funding, totaling $500,000 and must be locally matched, was awarded for eight separate projects at four riverports in Eddyville, Hickman-Fulton County, Paducah-McCracken County, and Owensboro.
Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray approved the awards at the recommendation of the Kentucky Water Transportation Advisory Board, which reviewed the applications.
“The grants will help these riverports meet a range of needs for both operations and capacity,” Secretary Gray said.
Eddyville Riverport and Industrial Development Authority:
- $105,058 toward purchase of a new winch system to position barges for loading/unloading.
- $110,229 to turn three acres of property into a dry bulk storage yard.
Hickman-Fulton County Riverport Authority:
$50,000 toward an array of stabilization and safety repairs to three aging mooring cells.
- $31,800 for dredging around port docks.
Paducah-McCracken County Riverport Authority:
- $72,721 toward construction of a steel commodity hopper and gate system.
Owensboro Riverport Authority:
- $57,490 toward replacement of a crane bucket.
- $36,790 toward purchase of a wheel loader to replace a skid steer.
- $35,912 toward a new and larger grapple for loading steel scrap barges.
The funding was appropriated by the 2022 General Assembly.
Road repairs, upgrades
Gov. Beshear also announced more than $1.8 million in discretionary transportation funding to help four local governments within the commonwealth make roadway repairs and improvements to promote local economic development.
“These projects were thoughtfully planned, well-designed and will benefit the people of their communities,” Gov. Beshear said. “In addition to new pavement, the work will include repair of road base failures, improved drainage and design changes to help traffic flow more smoothly and safely.”
The McCracken County Fiscal Court was awarded $500,000 for improvements to about a third of a mile of Stuart Nelson Park Road in Paducah. Judge/Executive Craig Clymer said it’s a narrow street, only 18-feet wide, with inadequate drainage.
The county plans to rebuild the affected section to make three lanes, including a center turn lane for businesses and 5-foot sidewalks on each side. The improved roadway will be the main access to a new athletic complex with seven soccer fields, six baseball fields, two softball fields, a playground, grandstand and parking for 800 vehicles.
“This new athletic complex will fit the vision of a regional destination facility benefitting the local community and helping highlight the unique character of Paducah and McCracken County,” Judge Clymer said.
The Perry County Fiscal Court was awarded $856,100 toward resurfacing a total of 3.3 miles of two critically important local routes – Coal Fields Industrial Road and Trus Joist Lane. The two roads lead to the county’s industrial park.
“This is very good news for the citizens of Perry County,” said Judge/Executive Scott Alexander. “I’m grateful to Gov. Beshear for recognizing the importance of these two roads and our industrial park.”
The Ohio County Fiscal Court was awarded $400,000 to support resurfacing and extension of Old Liberty Church Road within Bluegrass Crossings Regional Business Park at Beaver Dam. The extension would serve a proposed $17 million distillery project that would have 30 employees.
“This is wonderful news for Ohio County. It’s going to allow us to recruit a large business for Ohio County – a distillery – and it’s going to improve the economy of our county. I appreciate the Governor so much on this,” Ohio County Judge/Executive David Johnston said.
The City of Russellville was awarded $52,385 for resurfacing and repair of hazards on a quarter-mile of Earl Davis Drive. Mayor Mark Stratton said it’s the home of three local industries employing 125 to 150 workers on average.
“These industries receive 75 to 90 semi-truck loads daily during normal operations. Over time Earl Davis Drive has developed numerous severe base failures due to traffic volume and heavy loads. The probability of a total failure of the roadway is of great concern,” Mayor Stratton said.
The projects were submitted to the Department of Rural and Municipal Aid of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) for discretionary fund consideration. Staff in the local Department of Highways districts evaluated the projects on factors including safety, traffic volume and economic impact.
In each case, the local government approved for funding is responsible for administering the work and will be reimbursed by KYTC.