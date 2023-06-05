HICKMAN, KY — "A blow to the city of Hickman," is how the Hickman, Kentucky, Chamber of Commerce president is describing the announcement that the town's only full grocery store is closing. The company, EW James & Sons, says it simply can’t afford to keep its Hickman location open anymore.
The store says it doesn’t have a clear timeline for the closure just yet. So, on Monday, things were business as usual. The Hickman location was the very first EW James & Sons of what is now a 12-location chain, so its closure means a lot not only to the staff, but the community.
Since 1934, customers have gotten more than a loaf of bread or bananas when shopping at EW James & Sons in Hickman. They leave with a sense of community.
"It feels good, ‘cause that's the pastor there,” customer Ross Jones says. “So, it’s good to come in here. Everybody's good employees. It was a lot of good times here. A lot of people used to hang out.”
Jones has been shopping there for over 50 years. He says news of the business's closure left him feeling one way. "It hurts. It's bad. It's really bad," Jones says.
Like Jones, other customers we spoke with are deeply saddened about the closure. That's why on Monday people were not only picking up groceries, but visiting the store to simply ask questions. Supervisor Nicholas Flippin says he's more than willing to answer them.
"We hate that we have to take our grocery store away from this town, but we had to stay in business ourself as well," says Flippin.
Though it wasn't easy Flippin says there are several key factors that led to the decision.
"The theft here has been terrible the last couple of years, especially recently, as well as the workforce. It’s a dying town with 2,000 people population, and it's going down every year. Our finding help in the store has been a real challenge for us," he says.
But he says Hickman will always mean a lot to the EW James & Sons chain, not only because of its history there, but because of customers like Jones.
All employees at the Hickman location have been offered jobs at other EW James & Sons markets, such as the locations in Union City and Dresden, Tennessee. There is a Dollar General Market in Hickman as well. That company told us Monday they sell products similar to EW James & Sons, just on a smaller scale.