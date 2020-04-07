WEST KENTUCKY — Grocery stores are essential businesses that are staying open and stocked as best they can.
Supplies are coming into our area from all over the country. Grocery store owners say they are connected with warehouses in Nashville, Memphis, St. Louis, and Chicago.
"We constantly got trucks coming in to try and take care of the community and everybody," says Alan Hughes.
Hughes Market Meat Processing has a line out the door nearly every day. Owner Alan Hughes says he's working 12-plus hour days to stock, sell, and sanitize.
"The first week when it was really, really, really busy we had like four or five trucks coming every day. We just really didn't have no problem getting product at all," he says.
"The biggest problem with the other places is warehouses. Warehouses run out. Then they have to re-book stock, and they are handling it twice," Alan explains.
Grocery stores like Forthman Foods get their stock from a warehouse in Nashville. Owner Kenny Forthman says they've been ordering more, but only receiving 70% of what they order.
Dry beans, toilet paper, and disinfectant wipes are hard to get. "We are trying to get everybody taken care of. We pretty well got the meat caught up, because we got so many meat people we buy from, but our biggest challenge right now is filling our grocery department," Forthman says.
At Midtown Market, owner Andy Carloss says they're selling out of things they usually never sell much of, like ground beef and flour. They stock their shelves with a good amount of local product, so they aren't battling the shortages like other stores are.
Kentucky Agriculture Commissoner Ryan Quarles says Kroger stores in Kentucky have increased their supply of Kentucky beef, lamb and pork products.