PADUCAH — May is National Tennis Month, and local tennis instructor Sarah House says getting involved is easier than you may think.
Local 6's Brianna Clark joined House, members of the Paducah Tennis Association, and some local students on Monday morning to discuss the popular sport.
House says tennis is a wonderful sport for you — physically, emotionally, and spiritually. Whether you're 5, 55, or 95 — she says you can stay fit and have fun by playing tennis.
And, if you can't afford to purchase fancy tennis equipment — no worries. House says there are many resources available for people who would like to participate.
House says locally, the community can take advantage of tennis pantries.
These resources include free rackets and balls, removing the cost barrier for interested players.
She says there are lots of tennis courts available for public use, too.
Noble Park in Paducah has courts. And there are public courts in Lone Oak, Heath, and Reidland.
You don't have to be a "perfect" player, either. House stressed that it was okay to play your own way — whether that's in your driveway, front yard, or at a full court.
If you would like to get involved with a local league through the Paducah Tennis Association, click here or here