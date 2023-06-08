MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — A local group is fighting for late World War I veteran Arthur Alonzo Lane after his military foot marker was recently found at a recycling center.
The Northwest Tennessee Eagle Riders say the local cemetery where he's buried is unwilling to let them install it without paying a $300 fee.
The Eagle Riders have installed more than 130 foot markers like it across Tennessee and west Kentucky. It's a free service almost always welcomed by veteran families and local cemeteries.
But the group says Marshall County Memory Gardens is the first to refuse unless they pay. They call the move offensive.
The Eagle Riders took their fight for Lane to the board overseeing all cemeteries in Marshall County Thursday night, hoping it will overrule the policy.
And the board did. The Marshall County Cemetery Board decided Lane's foot marker will be placed at his grave.
The board says they owe it to him, but when it will be placed is still unclear.
Before his marker is installed, they said they need to do further research into Kentucky law.
The Eagle Riders say at least two board members they spoke with before the meeting agreed with them, saying Memory Garden's response was unacceptable. The cemetery board unanimously agreed with the Eagle Riders’ wishes Thursday.
Members of the Eagle Riders were thankful to the board for hearing their requests and are ready to learn what the timeline will look like.
They're determined to honor this veteran and many more.
The sacrifice of 730 veterans lives on at Eastside Cemetery in Martin, Tennessee. With the help of the Northwest Tennessee Eagle Riders, 75 now have foot markers detailing their service. Director Jackie Laird says veterans deserve so much more, but it's the least they can do.
“It's the last bit of honor we can show our veterans is putting their foot marker down. Something they earned the hard way,” Laird says.
They're working to honor more, some across state lines. Some plaques come from families. Lane's was recovered just before it was recycled.
The Eagle Riders absorb the cost of labor and materials when they install these footstones across Tennessee and west Kentucky, but they say this the first time someone has tried to make a profit off the service.
Laird says his phone call to Marshall County Memory Gardens ended negatively.
“She was adamant. She said 'You're still going to have to pay us $326 to put this down.' I asked her if I could speak to her board. She said there was no board over that cemetery. She was the final say so,” says Laird.
She does have a supervisor named Mitchell Lee. Over the phone, he told me it's not about profit, but it's about respecting families' wishes.
“I'll place it in the cemetery myself, but we've got to find a family member that honors and wants that,” Lee says.
Lane’s marker isn’t the only one not installed.
“She said, 'Well, I've got a whole shed of these.’ She said, ‘You can send yours back to the VA.’ I said, ‘Ma'am,’ I said, ‘It'd be more respectful for you to send yours back to the VA than it would be to sit in your shed and collect dust,’” Laird says.
Lee confirmed the cemetery has several plaques stored in a shed. Laird says if they get clearance, they'll install them all — Lane's too. It will be a final thank you for fighting for our country.
The Eagle Riders will travel across state lines Saturday to visit Lane's grave and pay respects.
In the future, the county cemetery board says they will visit Marshall Memory Gardens to see the shed of plaques for themselves.
The board is also planning to contact veterans groups in Marshall County to see if they want to help with the project.
Laird says their service will still be free of charge to the cemetery.
The Eagle Riders' work is solely funded by donations. They're also looking for help from other veteran groups as they continue to expand their service across state lines.