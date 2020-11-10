MARSHALL COUNTY, KY -- Several local groups are changing the way they serve Thanksgiving meals this year as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.
This year, Thanksgiving dinner at Marcella's Kitchen in Marshall County, won't have people in the dining hall. Founder Marcella Perkins said they're providing meals drive-through pickup style.
"We have about 150 volunteers, and so not only do we want to keep our friends safe, we want to keep our volunteers safe so they can keep coming," Perkins said.
Last year, 150 people came to Marcella's kitchen. This year, no one will be sitting at the tables. Perkins said she'll miss the people.
"I don't care for it, because I really miss the fellowship that we have with the people- the communication that we had," Perkins said. "And I always, nearly every day, I'd come out to the dining room and talk to them."
Big Ed's will be serving in-person Thanksgiving meals from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Owner Ed White said he's also preparing 1,000 free meals to serve drive-through style at Robert Cherry Civic Center.
"I just really had in my heart that this year would probably be the year we most needed it," White said. "You know, like I said, most people have been without jobs, been without money, and so I think Thanksgiving probably wasn't in their budget. So I thought maybe I could help out if I could."
Perkins is hoping for a big turnout, even if no one is dining in.
Martha's Vineyard in Paducah is doing pickup and delivery meals for Thanksgiving. In Herrin, Illinois, the annual Thanksgiving dinner is postponed.